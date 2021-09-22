Firefighter Iulian Rotariu from ISU Botosani wins first two events of Ultra Bolivia Race

Firefighter Iulian Rotariu, with the Botosani Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU) grabbed first place in the general ranking of the ultra-marathon from the Andes in Bolivia, which is taking place during the period of 20-26 of September.

Iulian Rotariu, who is the only Romanian from the competition, won the first two events of the Ultra Bolivia Race, which consists of running for a distance of 60 kilometers. During the first event, which took place on Monday, between the towns of Salinas and Salar de Coipasa, the petty officer of ISU Botosani has traveled the 33 kilometers in 3 hours, 23 minutes and 44 seconds, outrunning German Sascha Gramm, who registered 3 hours, 34 minutes and 25 seconds.

During the second event, which took place on Tuesday between the towns of Salar de Coipasa - Alcaya, Iulian Rotariu run the 27 mountain kilometers in 2 hours, 54 minutes and 30 seconds, yet again overcoming the German Sascha Gramm, who timed for 2 hours, 58 minutes and 25 seconds."He still has to run 160 kilometers and needs our support because the conditions are getting worse with each step. Any good thought gives him strength," ISU Botosani wrote on its Facebook Page.The competition in South America requires a 220 kilometer-run in 7 days, at up to 4,200 meters altitude on the Altiplano plateau of the Andes. The race is self-sustained, the participants ensuring their own food, as well as the mandatory and personal equipment throughout the 7-day period.Last year, Iulian Rotariu won the Ultra Asia Race, which took place between March 9-12, in Vietnam. Furthermore, in November 2019, he also won the Ultra Africa Race ultra-marathon, which took place in Mozambique, after running 200 kilometers in five days. AGERPRES