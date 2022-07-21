Firefighter Iulian Rotariu starts Ultra Norway Race on Friday

Firefighter Iulian Rotariu with the Botosani Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) will represent Romania in the Ultra Norway Race, which will take place between July 22 and 24, ISU representatives announced.

Along with 17 other ultra-marathoners from around the world, Iulian Rotariu has to run between 140 and 170 kilometers in a single stage.

The race organized by Canal Aventure will be a non-stop foot race and consists of crossing two mountain ranges in the Lyngen Alps, three mountain rivers with chest high water and some snow-covered areas, at an altitude of over 2000 meters. The temperature variation will be over 30 degrees Celsius. Like the other ultra-marathons, this race will also be a semi self-supported, with participants carrying a backpack containing the compulsory equipment, food and personal equipment.

Even though he will be penalized two hours from the start because he has no teammate, Iulian Rotariu is determined to start the competition and finish his race.

At the age of 46, Iulian won five of the six extreme races organized in Australia (522 km- seven stages), Mozambique (220 km- five stages), Vietnam (160 km in four stages), Bolivia (220 km- in Six stages), Finnish Lapland (237 kilometers in 48 hours of non-stop running) and Namibia (520 kilometers in 48 hours in nine stages).

The firefighter hailing from northern Botosani not only managed to rank first, but also to set a record of competitions twice, in Australia and Bolivia.

Without being a professional athlete and without being endorsed by any club, Iulian Rotariu started running almost 12 years ago, when he arrived at the hospital with his son, and, to relieve stress, he ran around the hospital. Subsequently, he began to participate in competitions organized by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, on behalf of ISU Botosani.

In Norway, Iulian Rotariu will run for charity, trying to support the work of the Association of Parents of Children with Autism Botosani.AGERPRES