Firm position of Romanian Orthodox Church for observance of rights&freedoms of Romanian communities throughout Ukraine

The Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church, meeting, on Thursday, in the Teoctist the Patriarch Aula Magna in the Palace of the Patriarchate, under the presidency of Patriarch Daniel, firmly maintains its favourable stance to the observance of the rights and freedoms of the Romanian communities throughout Ukraine.

"In connection with the situation of the Romanian Orthodox parishes in the Northern Bucovina area, under the jurisdiction of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, the Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church firmly maintains its favorable position to respect the rights and freedoms of the Romanian communities throughout Ukraine, as Ukrainians are respected throughout Romania," the Romanian Patriarchate informs in a statement sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

At the same time, the Holy Synod approved the recognition of the autocephaly granted to the Church in the Republic of North Macedonia under the name "Archbishopric of Ohrid and North Macedonia", based in Skopje, by the Patriarchate of Serbia through the synodal Tomos issued on June 5, 2022.

Its head will be commemorated with the title "Blessed Father Stefan, Archbishop of Ohrid, Skopje and North Macedonia".

Moreover, the Holy Synod took note of the results of the social-philanthropic activity of the Romanian Orthodox Church over the year 2022, which indicate the amount of 339,925,775 RON (approximately 69,000,000 euros), including the amount of 42,904,050 RON offered to support refugees from Ukraine.AGERPRES