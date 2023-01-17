First AWACS surveillance aircraft lands at Air Base 90 in Otopeni

A first aircraft with the NATO Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) landed on Tuesday at the 90 Air Transport Base in Otopeni, told Agerpres.

The Ministry of National Defence (MApN) announced last week that AWACS aircraft from the NATO Airborne Early Warning and Control Force with its permanent base in Geilenkirchen, Germany, will land, on Tuesday, in the Air Transport Base 90 in Otopeni, in the context of the application of measures to strengthen the defence posture of the Alliance in the Black Sea region.

According to a MApN statement sent to AGERPRES, since February 2022, AWACS aircraft have carried out regular patrols in Eastern Europe and the Baltic Sea region to track Russian planes near NATO borders.

"As a response to Russia's illegal aggression in Ukraine, NATO increased its air presence on the eastern flank of the Alliance with additional fighter planes, surveillance planes and tanker planes," the ministry said.

AWACS aircraft will perform, in the next period, reconnaissance and surveillance flights on the territory of NATO countries.