 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

First AWACS surveillance aircraft lands at Air Base 90 in Otopeni

NATO Twitter
nato awacs

A first aircraft with the NATO Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) landed on Tuesday at the 90 Air Transport Base in Otopeni, told Agerpres.

The Ministry of National Defence (MApN) announced last week that AWACS aircraft from the NATO Airborne Early Warning and Control Force with its permanent base in Geilenkirchen, Germany, will land, on Tuesday, in the Air Transport Base 90 in Otopeni, in the context of the application of measures to strengthen the defence posture of the Alliance in the Black Sea region.

According to a MApN statement sent to AGERPRES, since February 2022, AWACS aircraft have carried out regular patrols in Eastern Europe and the Baltic Sea region to track Russian planes near NATO borders.

"As a response to Russia's illegal aggression in Ukraine, NATO increased its air presence on the eastern flank of the Alliance with additional fighter planes, surveillance planes and tanker planes," the ministry said.

AWACS aircraft will perform, in the next period, reconnaissance and surveillance flights on the territory of NATO countries.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.