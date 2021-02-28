First batch of Romanian donation of anti-COVID vaccine doses reach Moldova

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu wrote on Saturday on Twitter that the vaccine doses delivered to the Republic of Moldova reached Chisinau on Saturday afternoon.

"#RO just delivered 2day t/first 21,600 dozes of anti-#COVID19 vaccine 2 #RofMoldova out of t/200,000 dozes promised in Dec 2020 by President @KlausIohannis. This is t/first vaccine arriving in #RM," Aurescu wrote on Twitter.

Republic of Moldova President Maia Sandu posted on Saturday on her Facebook page pictures of the aircraft arrival bringing vaccine doses to Chisinau."The vaccine against COVID-19 has arrived in the Republic of Moldova. The aircraft with a batch of 21,600 doses of vaccine landed a few moments ago at Chisinau International Airport. This is the first tranche of the 200,000 doses of vaccine from the generous donation promised by Romania for the citizens of our country. Thank you, Romania! Thank you, European Union!," wrote Maia Sandu.The president of Romania's neighboring country specified that the batch received on Saturday of AstraZeneca vaccines would be used for the immunization of "all doctors, medical employees and workers involved in the first line of fighting the pandemic.""The vaccination procedure will start in the coming days," Maia Sandu mentioned.