First case of using electronic surveillance bracelet, announced by Bucharest Police

The Bucharest police announced, on Sunday evening, the first case of using the electronic surveillance bracelet, the device being mounted on a man who assaulted his concubine.

According to the source, Police Station 17 was notified, via the 112 emergency number, about the fact that a woman was assaulted by her concubine while she was on a street in Sector 5.

The police officers who went to the scene found that the victim had visible traces of violence.

"Furthermore, the policemen from the Public Order Office in Section 17 carried out checks, the suspected man was detected and taken to the headquarters of Police Section 17. As such, a provisional protection order was issued against the man, and a device of electronic surveillance was placed on him," the Bucharest Police said, told Agerpres.

The investigations are continued by the 17th Police Station, under the supervision of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the 5th Sector Court, under the aspect of committing the crime of domestic violence.