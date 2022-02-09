First convoy with US military equipment enters Romania through Nadlac border crossing point

A first convoy of military equipment of an American detachment, which will be present in Romania as part of the U.S. commitment to NATO allies, entered Romania on Wednesday evening, through the western Nadlac I Border Crossing Point, while two other convoys will arrive during the night, and all of them will travel to southeastern Constanta on Thursday morning.

The convoy consisting of armored personnel carriers and military equipment had a special border crossing lane, and the trucks stopped in a parking lot at the border point, where they will remain until the morning.

The commander of the 191st Arad Infantry Battalion, Lieutenant-Colonel Ioan Sorin Semeniuc, who greeted the American trucks, said that they come from Germany and go to the Mihail Kogalniceau Base in Constanta County,

"The first convoy of a series of three carrying military equipment from the Nadlac Border Crossing Point to the Mihail Kogalniceau base entered the country. The officers have already gone through the customs formalities, the other two convoys are going to go through the same formalities, and when the last driver arrives in the parking lot, all of them will execute the legal rest time, then they will start the movement escorted by military police crews," Semeniuc said.

Each of the three convoys consists of 16 trucks, Agerpres.ro informs.

Lt. Col. Semeniuc said that the military will arrive "in the coming days based on a deployment schedule".

The American detachment that will be stationed in our country will be called Task Force (TF) Cougar and will consist mainly of soldiers of the 2nd Squadron Battalion (2nd Squadron) / 2nd Cavalry Regiment. The U.S. military will operate with Stryker armored personnel carriers, to which soldiers will be added with other specialties from the regiment's battalions (artillery, genius, support structures, etc.).

The Ministry of National Defense informed that the rest of the fighting technique, as well as the soldiers of this battalion, will arrive in Romania in the next period.

The Pentagon reported last week that 1,000 U.S. troops would be repositioned from Germany to Romania.

"As part of our broader effort to demonstrate our commitment to NATO allies and to deter Russian aggression, the United States is repositioning in Romania a Stryker battalion of approximately 1,000 U.S. troops already in the theater of operations in Europe. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment (mechanized infantry), a mechanized unit stationed at the Vilseck army base in Germany, will deploy a unit of joint armed forces, equipped with armored fighting vehicles on wheels, to deter aggression and strengthen defense capabilities in the allied frontline states, during this period of increased risk. These forces complement the more than 900 U.S. troops already in Romania under the usual rotation system," reads a briefing from the U.S. Ministry of Defense.