First death of patient infected with novel coronavirus on Romania's territory

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
coronavirus

The first death of a patient infected with novel coronavirus on Romania's territory was registered, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday.

It is a 67-year-old patient confirmed with COVID-19 on 18 March at the Emergency Unit of Filiasi Hospital and transferred on the same date to Craiova Clinical Hospital for Infectious Diseases.

According to the cited source, the patient was suffering from very serious pre-existing conditions, neoplazic pathology in a terminal stage (cancer).

