First floating trash barrier installed on Bucharest's Dambovita River

The MaiMultVerde environmental association installed on Wednesday, on the occasion of World Water Day, a floating trash barrier on Bucharest's Dambovita River, the association said in a release.

"The floating barrier was developed as part of the Cu Apele Curate/Clean Waters program, in cooperation with Nod Makerspace, from advertising banners recovered and donated by the non-profit organisation Ateliere Fara Frontiere/Borderless Workshops, and the floats are built from reused plastic cans," the source said.

River floating barriers are designed to catch plastic waste, timber, leaves, branches and other debris.

"This is the sixth floating barrier installed by the MaiMultVerde Association, after the previous 5 placed on the rivers Jiu, Cerna, Olt, Buzau and Siret. So far, the floating barriers have captured 46 tons of plastic waste, which was collected and taken over by the local sanitation companies for recycling. We chose Dambovita for this pilot project because not only does it cross our city, but it is also a natural artery that supports biodiversity, nature in the urban environment, as well as our life, this is the water we drink, we wash or cook with," said Marta Popescu, coordinator of the Cu Apele Curate program. AGERPRES