First INACO SmartLab in the Republic of Moldova, inaugurated in Durlesti, Chisinau

The first SmartLab laboratory in the Republic of Moldova was inaugurated on Wednesday in Durlesti, Chisinau, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

"The innovative educational project awarded at the biggest fair in the world (BETT London) was implemented within the Hyperion Theoretical High School by the INACO Association - Initiative for Competitiveness in Romania," reads the press release.

The first INACO SmartLab was finalized in Romania in 2019. Currently, there are 16 SmartLabs in Romania and another 1,100 smart labs are funded by the Ministry of Education through the National Recovery and Resilience (PNRR) until 2025.

SmartLab INACO is an intelligent digital laboratory, an advanced technological ecosystem, equipped with educational software and essential work materials in the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) teaching-learning process. SmartLab comes with interactive solutions for all study subjects aiming to develop in students digital skills essential for the jobs of the future.

With the help of state-of-the-art equipment, such as VR/AR equipment, multifunctional robots, 3D printers, touch screen computers, 3D scanners and 3D pens, theoretical notions become tangible, and lessons become fascinating, memorable experiences for children.

"Through the technologies brought to the Hyperion Theoretical High School in Durlesti, Moldova makes a major educational leap in the future, even ahead of many other European states. I even hope that in the shortest time we will be able to take the step from 1 to 100 SmartLabs in the Republic of Moldova, with the support of the authorities and the local community. The investment we can make through a joint effort in the education of the young generations is certainly the best decision we can make for our future, for all of us," said Andreea Paul, the founder of INACO.

Present at the event, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova for Digitalization, Iurie Turcanu, announced that the Republic of Moldova has prioritized digitalization, digital transformation, and the use of technology in all branches of society.

Moreover, through an online intervention, the Minister of Education from Romania, Sorin Cimpeanu, pointed out: "the future of education will be much more digital than before.

According to the Romanian Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitalization, Sebastian Burduja, "creating a common digital space between Romania and the Republic of Moldova does not only mean concrete bridges over the Prut, it also means digital bridges, joint projects and initiatives.

The first SmartLab in the Republic of Moldova was created through a donation of approximately 90,000 euros made by the INACO Association, with the support of the Danish company Shape Robotics. The laboratory has hardware and software equipment intended for study at the secondary and high school level.

The laboratory also integrates solutions for children with special needs, offering a safe and friendly work environment. Laboratory equipment and related software can be used in the teaching of any subject and the integration of different educational curriculum elements. The INACO team, together with the teachers and the management of the high school, can adapt the solutions from the laboratory so that they correspond to the needs of the educational unit.