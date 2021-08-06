First independent Fusion Media Museum in Romania, opened by four Romanian-Dutch brothers, in..

Four Romanian-Dutch brothers: Tymon, Eliot, Dafydd and Lemuel Cotoarba have opened, in central-western Sighisoara, the first Fusion Media Museum in Romania, 100% independent, after deciding to give up on the life in the West, in order to dedicate to promote our country's history.

The four Cotoarba brothers say that history is Romania's strongest brand and that they returned to their birthplace, to Sighisoara, to prove to everyone that history can also be learned in an interactive way.

"I am one of the Cotoarba brothers. We grew up in Sighisoara and us, four brothers, have gathered from all around - one was in the Netherlands, one in Switzerland, one in Austria, one in Germany - and we thought of starting up a business. We thus wanted to promote Transylvania. And that is because everyone knows the vampire Dracula, but nobody really knows the true story of Vlad Tepes (Vlad the Impaler) and that is why we thought of making the story true. We conceived it to not be a normal museum, but rather an interactive one, because that is how you learn quicker, so we started, in 2019, with Dracula Investigation. Us, costumed in knights, passed out flyers, then we made another project and we did not stop on account of the pandemic. We made a mini-golf with Sighisoara's history and while you play, you find these stories, you read and you play. Everything is handmade. The museum is very interactive, light shows, projections, thrones, sculptures - everything is in the first person as if you are involved and all takes about 20 minutes. We are the first that did it like this and many who came to us were amazed. There are five rooms you need to pass through. The first is an introduction, a 360 degree animation, the script is written by us, then sculptures and shadow games. In room three you will have a throne and penumbras, after which you enter room four with other shadow games, like you would walk through the woods, then the last room is a surprise, I cannot say what we have there. The investment is made by us, the four brothers," Lemuel Cotoarba declared for AGERPRES, Agerpres informs.

The project, made with the help of the scenographer Marian Vasii, thus launches a new concept, in the sense that it gathers three museums in one, in which it is presented, interactively, based on media technology, the life of Vlad Tepes, who holds a strong tie with Sighisoara, as well as numerous stories of the Medieval Citadel.

The Cotoarba brothers say that the Fusion Media Museum is addressed to all those that are interested in history and culture.