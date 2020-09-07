First photos of Dacia's new Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Logan released, full reveal on September 29

Car manufacturer Dacia released today the first photos of its new Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Logan models that will be officially presented on September 29.

"You've been waiting for them, now they're here! The New Logan, the New Sandero and the New Sandero Stepway: the 3rd generation of models with a completely new, reinvented design. You'll discover them in full detail on September 29. #StayTuned," reads the message posted on the company's Facebook page, where the photos are presented.

According to a statement from the car maker, modernity and versatility are the essential features of the new models.

"Displaying exterior dimensions comparable to those of previous generation vehicles, they offer, in addition to the completely new design, a plus of modernity, equipment and versatility, yet without forgetting the spirit and reliability attributes of their predecessors. Available for an equally unbeatable price, the new Dacia models are the proper answer to the expectations of a growing category of customers, for whom the purchase of a car is part of a trend of rational approach to long-term consumption options. What our customers want in particular is the experience of a better product for the right price," the statement says.

With a completely redesigned silhouette, the new Logan is slightly longer than its predecessor, which should translate into a roomier cabin. It shares several aesthetic elements with the new Sandero and Sandero Stepway, including the Y-shaped light signature, the narrow gap between the wheels and the wheel arches, but also the new design of the door handles.

"The new Sandero has a robust appearance highlighted by well-marked sidewalls and generously sized wheel arches. The profile with fluid lines, whose visual landmarks are represented by the more inclined windshield and the new shape of the roofline, slightly slanted backwards, complement the car's personality. (...) With an elevated ground clearance, the Sandero Stepway is the versatile recreational model of the Dacia range. (...) Along with the specific ornaments placed above the fog lamps, the new Sandero Stepway comes with an engine hood with prominent bosses, and the name of the model is visible in the form of a chrome monogram placed at the bottom of the grille," the release states.

According to the cited source, the new Logan will be marketed in Romania, Spain, New Caledonia, Tahiti, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Morocco, Bulgaria and the Republic of Moldova.