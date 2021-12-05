First two cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant confirmed in Romania

The first two cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant have been confirmed in Romania, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday evening.

"This afternoon, the National Public Health Institute received the results of the first sequencing performed at the Cantacuzino National Institute for Military Medicine Research in Bucharest that confirms the presence of the new Omicron strain in two South African passengers who landed in Bucharest on November 30.'

They are a 48-year-old woman of Brasov County and a 59-year-old man of Vaslui County.

Both people, isolated at home, are asymptomatic.

"The result of the sequencing of the sample collected from an athlete Baia Mare is also expected," according to the ministry.