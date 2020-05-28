FITS - the largest online festival to be organised this year in Central and Eastern Europe, in Sibiu

The International Theatre Festival in Sibiu (FITS) is the first large festival in Central and Eastern Europe to be organised online for ten days, over June 12-21, with 138 events representing 30 countries from five continents on the website of the festival - www.sibfest.ro, and on the Facebook and YouTube pages, the president of the festival, Constantin Chiriac, informed on Thursday.

"Online, we can have some of the greatest theatre directors of the world, who will join us to present their stunning shows, among whom: Bob Wilson, Peter Sellars, Thomas Ostermeier, Akram Khan, Sasha Walz, Hideki Noda, to name only a few. There won't be missing from this edition's programme shows by Silviu Purcarete, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Pippo Delbono, Lev Dodin so that the ten days you will be joining us from your living room bring you the joy that you need. (...) Enjoy this huge gift that we are bringing you on June 12," the FITS President, Constantin Chiriac, said.According to the same source, the 27th edition of FITS, but the first to be organised online, is themed "Empowered." This year's edition offers more than 14,400 minutes of theatre, dance, music, contemporary circus, conferences, debates, lecture shows and children shows to be broadcast free of charge."This year's edition of the festival will have no less than 13 different sections: dance, outdoor, contemporary circus, music, opera, film, special conferences, Therme Forum, the Show Exchange, the PhD Platform, and a new section, "FITS for KIDS," dedicated to the small ones. The programme for each day of the festival will start at 9.30 am and it will end at 12.00 pm. All events will be rebroadcast during the night for spectators on all time zones, on all the five continents, where FITS selected the shows from, namely: Asia, North America, South America, Australia and Europe," specified the press release of the organisers sent on Thursday.