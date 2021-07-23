Five foreign travelers caught at border with fake IDs

Five foreign passengers who were about to leave the country by train and bus were caught by the Arad border police using forged documents or belonging to other people.

Three people from the Republic of Guinea Bissau, aged between 24 and 37, who traveled in a bus leaving for France, were checked at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point.

"At the specific verification, in addition to the identity documents, the men also presented residence permits with the insignia of the Greek authorities, which resulted to be forged, the three persons intending to use them to illegally exit Romania," the Arad Border Police informed on Friday, Agerpres informs.

The same source states that in a train running on the route Bucharest North - Budapest, which stopped for control at the Curtici Border Crossing Point, two people were discovered who identified themselves with identity cards that did not belong to them. The documents were issued by the Belgian authorities, but during the verification, the border police found that "there were differences in physiognomy between the persons present at the checkpoint and the photographs in the documents," which is why the passengers were picked up for investigation.

Following the verifications, it was established that the two people are from Congo, they are 29 years old, and the documents presented belonged to other people.

In both cases, investigations continue.