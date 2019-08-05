Five medals for Romania at 2019 Youth MMA World Championships

The Romanian athletes participating last weekend in the 2019 Youth MMA World Championships recorded positive results, winning five medals, of which two gold, informs a release issued for AGERPRES on Monday.

''The MMA World Championship was held last weekend for athletes under 18 years of age. It is the first MMA World Championship divided into: U18 (16-17 years), U16 (14-15 years) and U12 (11-12 years), on a competition regulation adapted to these age categories, where the restrictions are higher and the time allocated to the rounds and their number are smaller. For this edition, the Romanian athletes's outcome was a positive one: they managed to win 5 medals, two of them gold, through Dragne Mihai and Popescu Miruna, both members of CSA Steaua Bucharest, a silver medal through Creata Bogdan, fighting for CS Ionut Mitrea, and two bronze medals won by Yani Zaharia, fighting for CSU Science Bucharest and Valentin Milea, a CSU Unirea Slobozia member,'' the release reads.

"Congratulations to the athletes, coaches and the Romanian Kempo Federation for the results obtained, which give us hope for the future of the MMA in Romania," the release reads.