Five migrants caught trying to cross border into Hungary illegally

Five migrants from Afghanistan and Turkey were caught by Arad border police as they tried to cross the border illegally into Hungary, on foot or in a lorry loaded with paint.

According to a press statement released on Friday by the Arad Border Police, the lorry in which the migrants were hiding was stopped for checks at the Nadlac II border checkpoint. The driver is Bulgarian and, according to the papers accompanying the goods, was shipping the paint to a German company.

"Following a thorough check of the modes of transport, three foreign nationals were discovered hiding in the cargo compartment. The persons were taken and carried to the headquarters of the investigation sector where, following more checks, the border police established that they were nationals from Afghanistan, aged between 16 and 29, asylum seekers in Romania., Agerpres informs.

On Friday morning, near the town of Nadlac, 100 metres from the border line, two people were caught walking on the field. They are from Turkey, aged 27 and 44, respectively.

In both cases, border guards were conducting the investigations.