Five migrants from Afghanistan, Turkey - found hidden in two trucks at Nadlac Border Checkpoint

Five migrants from Afghanistan and Turkey were found hidden in two trucks, following a check by border police at Nadlac Border Checkpoint, agerpres reports.

According to a release sent on Tuesday by the Territorial Inspectorate of the Oradea Border Police, one of the vehicles was registered in Turkey and the other in Bulgaria.

"According to the documents accompanying the goods, the drivers were carrying sunflower seeds and food for German companies. Following a thorough inspection of the means of transport, a total of five foreign nationals were found hidden in the cargo compartments," reads the release.The same source informs that the verifications established that they are citizens of Afghanistan and Turkey, aged between 15 and 34, most of whom being asylum seekers in Romania.As a result of another action, the policemen with the Nadlac Border Police Sector found on Tuesday morning, at about 100 meters from the border, four people aged between 19 and 21, citizens of Algeria and Afghanistan, who were walking, trying to cross illegally into Hungary."In all cases, the border police carry out investigations in order to establish the entire criminal activity and all the necessary legal measures will be ordered," the release also mentioned.