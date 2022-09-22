Five people infected with West Nile virus in last week

A number of 5 people were infected with the West Nile virus in the last week in Romania, the total number reaching 42, the National Institute of Public Health informed on Thursday, told Agerpres.

The 42 cases were registered from the beginning of the monitoring of the infection with this virus, June 6, until September 22.

A number of 20 cases were registered in Bucharest. By county, the situation is as follows: Botosani (1), Braila (2), Brasov (1), Constanta (3), Dambovita (2), Galati (3), Giurgiu (1), Ilfov (4), Iasi (3), Olt (1), Sibiu (1). Six cases of West Nile virus infection had double exposure: 2 cases both in the City of Bucharest and in Constanta County and 2 cases in both Bucharest and Ilfov County, 1 case in both Ilfov and Ialomita and 1 case in Bucharest and in Ialomita.

4 deaths were registered: Constanta County (1), Braila (2), Bucharest (1).

The population is recommended to avoid exposure to mosquitoes by wearing long-sleeved clothes and long pants; to use chemical repellents against mosquitoes; to prevent mosquitoes from entering the house (through protective nets on the windows); to ensure the drying of water pools around the household; to remove containers of stagnant water and household waste from the household.