Five tonnes of heroin precursors, 20 kg of pure cocaine found at western Nadlac border point

The chief prosecutor of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), Felix Banila on Friday announced that on 22 August were found at the western Nadlac border point in a cluster of vehicles the leader of which is a foreign citizen, 5 tonnes of acetic anhydride (precursor to heroin) and 20 kg of 99pct purity cocaine.

"Following a routine check on 22 August by the Border Police at the western Nadlac Border Point, nearly 5 tonnes of acetic anhydride (precursor to heroin) and 20 kg of 99pct purity cocaine were found. From the 5 tonnes one can get 1 tonne of heroin. The said vehicles were to cross Romania. The driver was held in police custody, and the court decided a 30-day pre-trial confinement. (...) It is about a cluster of lorry-type vehicles. The acetic anhydride was stored in 1-tonne containers, while the cocaine was wrapped in plastic bags," the DIICOT head said.Felix Banila declined to give any further details on the investigation.