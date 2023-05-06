Flavius Biea wins IBA world middleweight title

Romanian boxer Flavius Biea won the vacant IBA world middleweight title after defeating Argentinian Juan Jose Velasco on points on Friday evening in a match that lasted 12 rounds, in a professional gala hosted by the Multipurpose Hall in Mioveni.

Despite Velasco asserting dominance with more clear, better connected hits and speedier moves, two judges saw the bout in Biea's favor (by a score of 115-112 and 116-112), while the third scored the fight in Velasco's favor (115-112).

33-year-old Biea was sent to the floor in the sixth round, and in the 11th he suffered a broken eye socket after Velasco involuntarily headbutted him.

Both boxers, but Biea in particular, had difficulties keeping their balance due to the wet floor, and slipped several times.

Flavius Biea becomes the fifth Romanian professional boxing world champion, after Mihai Leu, Leonard Doroftei, Lucian Bute and Adrian Diaconu. Several famous boxing names fought for this title, such as Floyd Mayweather, Oscar De la Hoya, Roberto Duran, Roy Jones Jr. or Arturo Gatti.

Biea has a brilliant amateur boxing career, with 298 victories in 316 fought matches, one world champion title, a world runner-up position, three European champion titles, and 8 titles of national champion.

In professional boxing, Biea has 22 victories under his belt (10 KOs) and just one defeat (by KO), is a WBA Continental champion, four-time IBA Intercontinental champion and a WBC Continental Latino Silver champion.

36-year-old Velasco now boasts 24 wins (15 by KO) and 4 losses (3 KOs), being a two-time WBA Latino champion and a one-time WBC Latino champion. AGERPRES