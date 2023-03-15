Floating barrier to be placed on Dambovita river to collect waste

A floating barrier will be placed on the Dambovita river on March 22, World Water Day, to collect the waste, through a pilot project of the MaiMultiVerde Association.

According to a press release of the MaiMultVerde Association sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, the project is part of the With Clean Waters programme, which combines several examples of good practices, reuse methods and local production.

The barrier was created in Bucharest, in collaboration with NOD Makerspace, from advertising banners recovered and donated by Ateliere Fara Frontiere, and the floats are being built from reused plastic bottles.

This is the sixth floating barrier mounted by the MaiMultVerde Association, after the five installed on the rivers Jiu, Cerna, Olt, Buzau and Siret.

Until now, the floating barriers have stopped 46 tonnes of plastic waste, which were collected and taken over by local sanitation companies, for recycling purposes.