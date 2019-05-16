Florian Coldea, heard by the Section for investigating crimes in justice

Florian Coldea, former first deputy to the head of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), on Thursday went to the headquarters of the Section for investigating crimes in justice (SIIJ), where he had a hearing in the case file related to the return to Romania of the former National Investment Fund (FNI) head Nicolae Popa.

In this case, the ex chief of the DNA (National Anti-corruption Directorate), Laura Codruta Kovesi, is investigated for abuse of office, taking bribery and false testimony.

The case was open in December 2018, following a notification sent by the former Deputy Sebastian Ghita. He ran to hide in Serbia, after being sent to trial in several corruption cases. Ghita claims that, in 2011, Kovesi asked him to pay 200,000 euros to bring back to Romania, from Indonesia, by plane, Nicolae Popa, as the latter's name appeared on an international arrest warrant.

The SIIJ prosecutors claim that Laura Codruta Kovesi asked for and received in 2011 the amount of 268,689 lei from Sebastian Ghita for the extradition of the former head of FNI.