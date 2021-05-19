Florin Citu on Viorica Dancila being hired at BNR: I do not discuss BNR human resources policy

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that he discusses many issues with the governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), Mugur Isarescu, but not the human resources policy, the clarification being made in the context of a question asked by a journalist on the employment of Viorica Dancila and Ioan Mircea Pascu at BNR, agerpres reports.

"I do not comment on the BNR's human resources policy," the prime minister told a news conference at Victoria Palace.

Asked whether he will have a discussion on this topic with the governor of the National Bank, Mugur Isarescu, the prime minister replied: "We are discussing many topics, important topics, but not the human resources policy."Former PSD Prime Minister Viorica Dancila was appointed, on May 15, a strategy consultant at the Chancellery of the National Bank of Romania, according to the central bank's press office."We confirm the fact that Mrs. Viorica Dancila was employed within the BNR Chancellery, starting with May 15, 2021, in the position of strategy consultant," the quoted source states.