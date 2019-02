The flu death toll in Romania has reached 72, according to the National Centre for Supervision and Oversight of Communicable Diseases with the National Public Health Institute (INSP).

The last two fatalities to date are a 32 year-old man of Teleorman county, who was confirmed to have had type A virus and a 41 year-old woman of Olt county, also confirmed to have had type A virus.

The two had preexisting medical conditions and had not been immunised against the flu.