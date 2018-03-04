stiripesurse.ro

  
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Flu season death toll hits 79

gripa

The flu season's death toll reached 79, announced the National Centre for Supervision and Control of Communicable Diseases of the National Public Health Institute (INSP).


According to the quoted source, the last six persons who have died because of the influenza virus had pre-existing medical conditions and haven't been vaccinated against the flu. It's about four women a 65-year old from Bucharest and a 50-year old from Sibiu, two from Prahova county aged 46 and 70, respectively, and two men, aged 53 and 68 from Bihor county and Bucharest, respectively.

AGERPRES .

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO



Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

×