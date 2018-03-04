Flu season death toll hits 79

The flu season's death toll reached 79, announced the National Centre for Supervision and Control of Communicable Diseases of the National Public Health Institute (INSP).

According to the quoted source, the last six persons who have died because of the influenza virus had pre-existing medical conditions and haven't been vaccinated against the flu. It's about four women a 65-year old from Bucharest and a 50-year old from Sibiu, two from Prahova county aged 46 and 70, respectively, and two men, aged 53 and 68 from Bihor county and Bucharest, respectively.

AGERPRES .