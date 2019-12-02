Fmr PSD head Dragnea: Many Happy Returns, Romania! For your sake I sacrificed everything

Former Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea sent on Sunday a message on the occasion of the National Day, saying that for the sake of Romania he sacrificed everything, assuming "in the end even the renunciation to freedom".

"Many Happy Returns, Romania! My dear country, I have fully respected your traditions, I have celebrated you with every occasion, I have carried you in my soul and in my heart anywhere in the world, I have been proud of you everywhere and I dedicated my whole life to you. For your sake I have sacrificed everything and did what I knew best to help you grow big, rich and strong. I gave up many moments with my family, I missed many events from the life of my children, I finally even gave up my freedom for your sake!" Dragnea wrote on Facebook.The former leader of the PSD says that he still believes in Romania, regardless of the "hardships" he is going through and how much he will be "tormented"."I wanted to see you strong, to see how the children of Romania eat Romanian food, healthy and natural, not the foods full of chemicals refused by others. Hope for a better future, here! I wanted to see how your elders regain their dignity, how the hope of a better future here revives in your youths! I wanted to keep our forests where they are and not in the pockets of foreign timber exporters. I wanted to see the fields in Romania full of grain and the Romanian economy growing, I wanted you to show all those who doubt you that you can! You can be everything that they have never allowed you to become, you can be everything that the Romanian children dream you could be! I still wish you all these and I still believe in you. No matter how much hardship I have to go through, no matter how much they will torment me, I will never give up on loving you and believing in you!", added Dragnea.The High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) sentenced Liviu Dragnea to three years and 6 months in prison for instigating office abuse in the case of the fictitious hiring at the Teleorman Social Assistance and Child Protection Directorate General (DGASPC).