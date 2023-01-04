 
     
Fog hinders flights supposed to land on Timisoara International Airport

aerotim.ro
Aeroportul Internațional Timișoara Traian Vuia

On Wednesday, unfavorable weather conditions determined the cancellation of the landing at the Traian Vuia Timisoara International Airport (AIT) of two international flights, from Rome and Frankfurt, respectively, which were redirected to other airports in the country where they were able to land safely, the spokesperson of the airport, Calin Petrescu, informs on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

"Because of the unfavorable weather conditions, with reduced visibility caused by fog, flight WZZ3548 Rome - Timisoara, operated by Wizzair, was redirected to the Cluj-Napoca Airport, and flight LH1471 Frankfurt - Timisoara, operated by Lufthansa, was redirected to the Airport in Sibiu. The two aircraft landed safely, around noon, at the airports where they were redirected," said Calin Petrescu.

According to him, the Wizzair company will continue to operate flight WZZ3548 Timisoara - Rome, with takeoff scheduled for 1.15 pm, while the flight LH1471 Timisoara - Frankfurt has been cancelled.

