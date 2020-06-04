 
     
Footballer Ekeng case:Doctor on the ambulance gets suspended sentence;she must pay 200,000 euro damages

ekeng

Dr. Mihaiela Elena Duta, the doctor on the ambulance that took Dinamo footballer Patrick Ekeng to the hospital, the one who died 4 years ago after collapsing on the playfield during a match, has been sentenced on Thursday by the magistrates of District 1 Court House to one year and 6 months suspended sentence.

Furthermore, she was forced to 60-day community service and the payment of 200,000 euro damages.

The decision is not final.

On 5 February 2018, Mihaiela Elena Duta was sent to court by the prosecutors of the Capital Prosecutor's Office for committing the offense of involuntary manslaughter.

Patrick Ekeng died on 6 May 2016 after collapsing on the playfield during a match between Dinamo and Viitorul Constanta, without having a prior contact with any opponent. After the Dinamo staff intervened, an ambulance was called in. Ekeng revived medical care at the scene, and afterwards, he was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced in cardiac arrest and eventually dead. Ekeng entered the pitch for only seven minutes. Eyewitnesses reported that doctor Duta on the Puls ambulance intervened very late.

