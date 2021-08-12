For first time in Romania, three French artists to build cardboard structure of Saxon Cathedral in Sibiu

For the first time in Romania, three French artists, Olivier Grossetete, Christophe Goddet and Guillaume Cros, will build a 20-meter-high cardboard structure in the Small Square in Sibiu, which will present on a smaller scale the most important church of the Saxons in the country, the city's evangelical cathedral - a unique event scheduled to take place during the Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS), announced on Thursday, Dan Bartha-Lazar, responsible for the festival's outdoor performances.

"We thought about this edition's theme -" We build hope together "- and I believe that what will happen in the Small Square in Sibiu illustrates in a very, very concrete way the transposition of these words (...) by the fact that we will actually build something there, we will build in the first part of the festival, a part of what the buildings in the historic center of the Small Square mean. The group "les Bâtisses Soeurs" and French artist Olivier Grossetete do just that, this time they come for the first time in Romania, in Sibiu, trying to give back to the community a part of our beautiful, historic center and they will build from cardboard, a very interesting installation. (...) The construction is 20 meters high. It stretches on more than 100 square meters and it is built without any special equipment, only with the help of people," explained Dan Bartha-Lazar.

According to the cited source, the first two French artists will arrive in Sibiu on Sunday, and on Monday, in the Sports Hall of the Sibiu theater parking lot, they will start a five-day workshop, during which they will build the pieces out of cardboard.This unique construction can be admired in Sibiu, for three days, between August 21-23, during the International Theater Festival."The construction can reach up to 25 meters in height, can hold 1,500 boxes and can weigh over 1.5 tons! Each project has 3 key moments: 5 days of workshops, 1 day of public construction, and the last day is dedicated to the demolition," reads the presentation of this architectural show.The Evangelical Cathedral in Sibiu has a tower of over 73 meters, the second largest in Transylvania.