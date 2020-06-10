Foreign Affairs Ministry announces contest for 'Ierunca-Lovinescu' annual scholarship

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Culture Ministry announce the launch of the contest for the 'Ierunca-Lovinescu' annual scholarship which includes a stint of 10 consecutive months and is intended for Romanian students in France.

During the stint, the scholarship student receives 500 euros a month and shall produce a research paper in one of the following fields: constitution, evaluation and preservation of the Romanian emigration heritage; study of the documents regarding the Romanian exile; research of the Romanian exile, as part of the intellectual resistance during the years of communist dictatorship and oppression, in the European context before and after the fall of communism; studying the Ierunca-Lovinescu cultural heritage and its importance for the French and European cultural space; study of the influence the Romanian exile in France has exerted on the intellectual movement in Romania and in the Romanian diaspora; researching the contribution of the diaspora to the development of the Romanian cultural heritage.

The applicants may also propose other research topics that fall within the scope of the scholarship.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the application files can be sent either in electronic format to the e-mail address of the Romanian Embassy in France, at paris@mae.ro, until July 5, 2020, by mail, or submitted in person at the Romanian Embassy in France or at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs - the Cultural Diplomacy, Education and Science Directorate.

Regulated by the Government's Decision No. 392/2016, the 'Ierunca-Lovinescu' scholarship aims to promote the values of the tangible and intangible heritage of Romanians abroad. The creation of the scholarship represents one of the main testamentary wishes of Monica Lovinescu, a prominent figure of the Romanian post-war exile who donated her house in Paris to the Romanian state for it to be put to the service of the Romanian community in France.

The 'Ierunca-Lovinescu' scholarship for Romanian students in France has been awarded annually starting with the academic year 2016 - 2017; the Ministry of Foreign Affairs together with the Culture Ministry coordinate the selection and award procedure, as well as the monitoring of the use of the scholarship.