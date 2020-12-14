Foreign direct investment down by 62.46% in the first 10 months

Foreign direct investment decreased in the first 10 months of 2020 by 62.46% compared to the same period last year, to 1.75 billion euros, according to data published on Monday by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), as reported by AGERPRES.

"The direct investments of non-residents in Romania amounted to 1.754 billion euros (compared to 4.673 billion euros in January-October 2019), of which equity investments (including estimated net reinvested profit) amounted to a net value of 3.262 billion euros, and intragroup loans recorded a negative net value of 1.508 billion euros," the BNR said in a release.

The number of newly established companies on foreign capital in Romania decreased, in the first ten months of the current year, by 29.14%, compared to the similar period of 2019, to 3,292 units, according to data centralized by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

The 3,292 new companies had a subscribed share capital in the total amount of 18.808 million dollars, up by 2.7% compared to the period January - October of the previous year.

Also, in October of this year alone, 390 foreign-owned companies were registered, with a subscribed capital of 439,700 US dollars.

By fields, most registered companies were recorded in wholesale and retail trade, car and motorcycle repairs (30.77% of the total), professional, administrative, scientific and technical activities (22.82%) and transport, storage and communications (12.05%).

At the end of October 2020, in Romania there were 230,184 companies with foreign shareholding. The value of the subscribed capital was 64.171 billion US dollars.

The highest number of companies with foreign shareholding was with investors from Italy, respectively 49,490 (subscribed capital of 3.832 billion US dollars), but the highest value of the share capital belongs to Dutch companies, respectively 12.903 billion US dollars, in 5,496 companies.