Foreign direct investments increase by 1.674 billion Euro, in 5 months

Direct investments of non-residents in Romania has summed up 2.432 billion Euro, rising by 1.674 Euro, from 758 million Euro during the period of January - May 2020, according to the data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) on Wednesday.

Participation in capital (including estimated net reinvested profit) have summed up the net value of 2.340 billion Euro, and intragroup loans registered a net value of 92 million Euro.

The data from the National Trade Registry Office (ONRC) shows that the number of newly founded companies in Romania, with foreign capital, has gone up during the first 5 months of 2021 by 45%, in comparison with the similar period of 2002, to 2,100 units.The 2,100 new companies had a subscribed share capital worth 21.595 million dollars, almost 9 times larger than the one for companies registered during the period of January-May 2020, of 2.43 billion dollars, according to ONRC.At the end of May 2021, there were 233,076 companies in Romania with foreign participation in share capital. The value of the subscribed capital was situated at 64.035 billion dollars.The largest number of companies with foreign participation was with Italian investors, namely 49,978 (subscribed capital of 3.896 billion dollars), but the largest value of social capital belongs to the Netherlands' companies, namely 12.564 billion dollars, with 5,578 companies, agerpres reports.