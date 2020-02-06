Foreign Minister, Executive President of AMRO, about inventory of interest topics for American companies

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, welcomed on Thursday, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), Eric Stewart, Executive President of the American Romanian Business Council, context in which he requested his interlocutor to elaborate an inventory of interest topics for American companies, which would offer more concreteness to the discussions with the AMRO mission this year.

According to a release of the MAE, Minister Aurescu and Eric Stewart reviewed, with this occasion, the stage and perspectives of Romanian-American cooperation, the strong interest of the Romanian Government and the American business environment for the consolidation of the economic dimension of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the USA being emphasized.

"These aspects are to be developed also on the occasion of the mission that AMRO intends to organize in Romania in the second half of 2020, to which representatives of numerous American companies manifested an interest in joining, both those present in Romania already, as well as companies that wish to explore investment and business opportunities offered by our country," the release shows.

The source mentions that both the Foreign Affairs Minister and the AMRO representative emphasized the depth of the cooperation developed in recent years, made concrete both in AMRO support for raising awareness in the USA about the importance of Romania as a strategic partner, as well as in strategic sectors of the economy, such as the defence industry and energy.

Aurescu and Stewart also underlined, at the same time, the importance of amplifying collaboration relations between companies in the US and in Romania, starting from existing successful examples. The agenda of the discussions also featured the topic of Romania's candidacy to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), objective actively supported by AMRO and relevant for foreign investors and the foreign partners of companies in Romania. The continuation of the support campaign of AMRO for this objective was discussed. Furthermore, Minister Bogdan Aurescu reiterated the importance of making progress in what regards including Romania in the Visa Waiver Program, another objective actively upheld by AMRO, the MAE release also shows.