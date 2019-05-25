Foreign Minister promotes Romanian candidacy for non-permanent seat of UN Security Council

Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu has participated, on Friday, in a meeting organized by the UN Security Council, on the topic of the impact of peacekeeping operations on the consolidation of peace, organized by Indonesia and Cote d'Ivoire, on the margin of which the Minister had a series of meetings with permanent representatives to the UN, during which he promoted Romania's candidacy for a non-permanent seat in the Security Council of the UN.

According to a release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), the Minister of Foreign Affairs had a series of meetings with permanent representatives to the UN of some member states of the African Union group - Ghana, Tanzania, Cote d'Ivoire, Benin, Tunisia, Ethiopia, Morocco, as well as with the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and Grenadine, Ralph Gonsalves, and the permanent representative to the UN of India, during which he promoted Romania's candidacy for a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council (2020-2021).In the meeting organized by the UN Security Council, the head of Romanian diplomacy emphasized the constant contribution of Romania in the peacekeeping and peacebuilding processes, through its position as President of the Peacebuilding Commission in 2018 and that of Vicepresident of the Peacebuilding Commission in 2019.Furthermore, he mentioned that Romania, since 1991, has contributed with over 12.500 servicemen, policemen, gendarmes, and security and protection officers, which served under the UN flag in 25 peacekeeping missions all around the world. Furthermore, he expressed Romania's support towards the initiative of the UN Secretary General titled "Action for Peacekeeping".