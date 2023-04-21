Foreign Ministry asked to discuss with Ukraine transfer of Bystroye Canal measurement data

On April 18, the Romanian Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure sent the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) a request for MAE to discuss through diplomatic channels with Ukraine a transfer of the data of the measurements carried out by Ukrainian experts on the Bystroye Canal, Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu said on Friday.

"On April 18, we sent the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs a request to discuss through diplomatic channels with Ukraine a transfer of measurement data carried out by Ukrainian experts. So, we requested MAE to forward, through diplomatic channels, this request to the Ukrainians. We are in a situation where we are waiting for a response from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which, probably, in its turn, is waiting for a response from Ukraine," said the minister.

Grindeanu added that when these data are received, they will be sent to other bodies of the Romanian state, such as the Ministry of the Environment, in order to draw some conclusions. He said that that he has nothing against the interpretation of the data from the Romanian portion of the canal reaching Ukraine, told Agerpres.

"They have to send it to us, and we to them, because you know how measurements were made (...). If they want the interpretation that we made on our portion, I'm sure we have no problem sending that interpretation as well," said Grindeanu.