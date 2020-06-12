Foreign Ministry convenes Russian ambassador regarding the statements on Romania's National Defence Strategy

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu has ordered that the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Romania Valery Kuzmin be called on Friday at the Foreign Ministry (MAE) headquarters for a discussion at the level of secretary of state following of Thursday's statements by the spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry on Romania's National Defence Strategy.

According to MAE, Secretary of State for Strategic Affairs Dan Neculaescu told ambassador Kuzmin that the mention of the Russian Federation in Romania's National Defence Strategy should not come as a "surprise," as this was the consequence of Russia's "known behaviour" in the region in recent years."Such behaviour is deemed destabilising, including as part of the common positions adopted at the level of NATO and the European Union," according to MAE.Neculaescu showed that "Romania would have appreciated for the concern of the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson for regional stability at the Black Sea to be accompanied by a correct assessment of the strictly defensive measures decided at NATO level precisely as a result of the above mentioned conduct of the Russian Federation."He specified that the New National Defence Strategy reflects Romania's status as a member state of NATO and the European Union firmly committed to consolidating democracy, stability, peace and international security in accordance with the rule-based international system. From this point of view, "the programmatic document is the expression of Romania's predictable policy of attachment to Euro-Atlantic values and international law."MAE says "a pragmatic dialogue, based on mutual respect, can take place if the Russian side shows real commitment in that respect."Russia's TASS news agency quotes Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying on Thursday that the new version of Romania's National Defence Strategy that includes Russia as a threat to Romania's security, will be used to boost the presence of NATO and the US in the Black Sea region.