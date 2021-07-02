Foreign shareholders inject over 5.4 million euro in the companies on financial market in April, May

The companies that are active on the Romanian financial market have received from foreign shareholders capital injections of over 5.4 million euro in April and May, compared to 493,300 euro in the same period of last year, according to the data of the National Office of the Trade Register, Agerpres informs.

As a share of social capital, the largest infusion in May of this year was made by the shareholders of the Euroins Romania company by 1.55 million euro, followed by Capital Financial Services with 699,600 euro.

In April 2021, Vista Leasing IFN increased its social capital by 1.48 million euro, Eurolife Asigurari Generale SA by 988,900 euro, and NN Asigurari by 727,200 euro.

In April 2020, Eurolife Asigurari Generale SA increased its social capital by 494,300 euro.

The data published monthly by the Trade Register include the first 40 companies to receive capital infusions, by value of sums allotted.