Former Chamber of Deputies' Speaker Valeriu Zgonea, prosecuted

Prosecutors with the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) seat in Ploiesti ordered the prosecution, under judicial supervision, of Valeriu Zgonea, Chamber of Deputies' Speaker at the time of the deed, for the offense of influence peddling.

According to the indictment drawn up by prosecutors July 2012 through April 2013, while Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and also deputy chairman of a the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Zgonea accepted the promise made by defendant Dumitru Dobrica, former county advisor in Buzau County Council regarding the acceptance of undue benefits in exchange for his intervention besides civil servants, whom he left to believe that he had influence over, to the end of appointing a relative of the businessman in an important public position.



Investigators say that Zgonea received from Dobrica undue benefits in the amount of 62,143 lei, representing the value of travel services (4-day trip to Vienna between 16-19.05.2013) and expenses related to building a vacation house in Covasna County.



"On 22 April 2013, following the demarches carried out by Zgonea Valeriu-Stefan, the respective person was appointed as president of the National Management Centre for the Information Society within the Ministry of Communications and Information Society (MCSI), without any specialised training in the field. Subsequently, still upon the demarches of Zgonea Valeriu-Stefan, the respective person kept her position at the level of the central public administration, being appointed, on 23 January 2014, as under-secretary of state within the Ministry of Communications and Information Society," the anti-corruption prosecutors specify.



In this case, it was established the imposition of a protective measure in view of compensating the 62,143 Romanian lei amount.



DNA mentions that in the same case, Dumitru Dobrica, former county advisor in Buzau County Council June 2004 to December 2013 and manager/shareholder of a commercial company, concluded an admission of guilt agreement.



The case was forwarded for trial to the Bucharest Tribunal, with the proposal of maintaining the judicial control and of the protective measure provided for.

AGERPRES .