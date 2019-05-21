 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Former Constanta mayor Mazare, in 21-day quarantine at Rahova Penitentiary

www.libertatea.ro
Radu Mazare ICCJ

The former Mayor of Constanta, Radu Mazare, was brought to Rahova Penitentiary, after being taken from Otopeni Airport by a car of the National Administration of Penitentiaries. 


According to the procedure, he will be in quarantine for 21 days, after which he will be transferred to a penitentiary near his home town. 

The authorities of the Republic of Madagascar informed on 14 May that they had accepted Mazare's extradition. 

The Romanian Police immediately launched the necessary formalities to bring him to Romania, they announced on Wednesday. 

An escort made up of Romanian police officers went to Madagascar to take over Radu Mazare. 

Mazare has been in Madagascar for more than a year, where he sought asylum. 

The former mayor has multiple convictions in Romania, many of which are not final. The final sentence that attracted the international search warrant is the one passed on 8 February by the High Court of Cassation and Justice, when Radu Mazare was sentenced to nine years imprisonment in the case of illegal land retrocession in Constanta, Mamaia, beach and seafront.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.