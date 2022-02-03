Former LabMin Turcan: Renegotiation of PNRR, lie to trick pensioners

The undermining of governing from the inside is "an extremely dangerous game", and the renegotiation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) is "another undignified lie by which pensioners in Romania were to be tricked," wrote, on Thursday, on Facebook, National Liberal Party deputy Raluca Turcan, former Minister of Labor.

"The public pension system deserves consolidation and protection through economic arguments and not be thrown in a lying, hysterical debate. It shows, at the same time, criminal irresponsibility to say, while in Government, that there is money to increase pensions, but that there's someone who doesn't want to give it. You're in government! Come with the measure! Parliament is waiting!," wrote Raluca Turcan, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Just as irresponsible is to be in government and support that fake news regarding the increase of the retirement age. Few people want or can work after 65 years old. The working conditions in Romania are more difficult than in other countries. The draft law in Parliament provides that those who feel in power to continue a few years, up to 70, be allowed to do so, without arbitrarily resolved requests. It's their right and in no way an obligation imposed by someone. It could be doctors, professors, people of culture employed by the state. In the private sector this is happening anyway. I personally don't know of an initiative to increase the retirement age in Romania. Where you see that written, it's most probably fake news, a false story," Turcan also wrote.