Former mayor Catalin Chereches to be brought from Germany by Romanian Police escort

The former mayor of northern Baia Mare, Catalin Chereches, will be brought to the country by a Romanian Police escort, after a German court decided to extradite him.

"Following the international police cooperation between the Romanian Police and the German law enforcement structures, as well as the decision of the German court, a Romanian Police escort will bring the man from Baia Mare to the country, in order to execute the warrant, on a date that will be established by mutual agreement, with the German partners," the Romanian Police said on Wednesday.

On November 24, 2023, Catalin Chereches was sentenced by the Cluj Court of Appeal to five years in prison for bribery.

Shortly before the sentencing, Chereches fled the country through the Petea customs in a taxi, using an identity document of a close relative.

Later, in the evening of November 28, 2023, following international police cooperation and the exchange of data and information between the Romanian Police and the authorities in Germany, Hungary, Austria and Italy, Catalin Chereches was located, detected and detained by the Bavarian police and BKA.

