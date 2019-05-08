Former Mayor of Constanta Radu Mazare gets picked up by authorities in Madagascar

Former Mayor of Constanta Radu Mazare was picked up by the authorities in Madagascar and he is being held in police custody, this measure being taken following an warrant issued by the Romanian authorities through Interpol, judiciary sources told AGERPRES on Wednesday.

The quoted sources mentioned that the former mayor was picked up about two hours ago and he is being held in custody.

On Wednesday, the Romanian Police conveyed that the authorities in Madagascar informed, through the International Police Cooperation Center, that a Romanian citizen, internationally wanted due to the enforcement of a 9-year prison sentence, was arrested for a period of six days.

"The Romanian Police has be constantly in touch with the authorities in Madagascar, collaboration with them in view of tracking and arresting the person who is internationally wanted. The person arrested by the Madagascar authorities was sentenced by the Bucharest Court of Appeals in 2017, for committing the offenses of abuse of office in a continuous form and the establishment of an organised criminal group," the release mentions.

The authorities in Romania issued an internationally wanted warrant for Radu Mazare.

Mazare fled to Madagascar for more than one year and there he had been taking steps to obtain asylum.