Former president Basescu says relaxing isolation measures as of May 15 a big error

Former president of Romania, MEP Traian Basescu says that relaxing the isolation measures as of May 15 is a big error, as too few tests have been performed and he maintains that the government should postpone for June 15 the restriction lifting.

According to his opinion posted on his Facebook Page, the number of daily tests should massively increase and the economic activities should be resumed, but with the observance of the sanitary safety norms.

Basescu also says the flights to and from destinations that have been SARS-CoV-2 outbreak points should not be resumed either, mentioning that the quarantine measures should be strengthened.

