ForMin Aurescu, at EU Foreign Ministers' informal meeting

Bogdan Aurescu will take part on Thursday and Friday in the EU Foreign Ministers' informal meeting (Gymnich type), which will take place in Brest (France), organized by the French presidency of the EU Council, Agerpres reports.

According to a press release sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), the topics of discussions will include the security situation in the EU Eastern Vicinity, EU-China relations, evolutions in Mali.Minister Aurescu will congratulate the evolution of the document regarding the Strategic Compass towards a common approach of the Joint Policy for Security and Defence, according to the principles of the EU Global Strategy of 2016. Aurescu will highlight the need of an adequate reflection of the current security situation in the Eastern Vicinity, including in the extended Black Sea region, the need for settling the prolonged conflicts in the region, as well as an in-depth discussion regarding the EU's rapid intervention capacity, taking into consideration the necessity of ensuring full complementarity with NATO and avoiding any duplication with this organization and consolidating instruments for countering the hybrid threats.Minister Bogdan Aurescu will present Romania's evaluation for recent evolutions and will reiterate the messages regarding the importance of maintaining EU unity and keeping the adoption policy of firm and credible measures of deterring Russia, at the same time with consolidating Ukraine's and partners' resilience in the Eastern Vicinity. He will highlight the necessity of strengthening EU-USA and EU-NATO partnerships, as well as supporting the implementation of conclusions of the European Council of June 2021 regarding EU's policy towards Russia.The Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs will highlight the necessity of maintaining international pressure on Mali for the observance of the calendar and to avoiding actions that could affect the EU-Mali relations, as a whole, or the security situation in the region. In this framework, he will remind of Romania's commitments in the region, including the decision of participating in the Takuba mission.Bogdan Aurescu will also highlight the importance of a Summit with concrete results, which will reflect the common vision regarding the future of EU-Africa relations.