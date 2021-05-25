ForMin Aurescu: Climate change risks undemining global stability and security

Climate change risks undermining global stability due to the consequences on human security, including phenomena such as large-scale famine, acceleration of desertification or forced migration, said, on Tuesday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu.

"Climate change has become a multiplier of threats. These risk to undermine global stability and security due to the consequences on human security, including by phenomena such as large-scale famine, acceleration of desertification, lack of water, forced migration, conflicts regarding limited resources, disease. It can be noted that those facing extreme risks are also the poorest, with the least resources and with the lowest capacity to deal with it, even though they contributed least to the crisis. Thus, this fragility hinders the limitation and adaptation to climate change and it generates a vicious circle of instability," said Aurescu, during the launch event of a pilot-network for climate diplomacy of Romania.

The head of the Romanian diplomacy emphasized that climate change does not take borders into account and can affect directly all citizens, pleading in this sense for cooperation and identification of global solutions. He recalled that the agenda of the European Council, which took place Monday and Tuesday, included the subject of climate change, in the context in which the targets assumed at the European level aim at reaching climate neutrality until 2050.

"As a member of the Committee on International Law of the UN, I brought to the attention of this forum, together with other colleagues, this very important subject of the relation between the increase of the sea and ocean levels, as an effect of climate change, and international law. We also initiated, together with my colleagues, the introduction of this topic on the agenda of the Commission and as co-chair of the Commission's study group on this subject I elaborated last year and presented the first rapport regarding aspects relating to sea law, in relation to the increase of sea and ocean levels and international law," he said., accoeding to AGERPRES.