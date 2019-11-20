ForMin Aurescu, Croatian counterpart discuss topical issues on the European agenda

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, had a bilateral meeting on Wednesday with his Croatian counterpart, Gordan Grlic Radman, on the sidelines of the meeting of the NATO ministers of foreign affairs.

Minister Aurescu hailed the very good coordination under the Trio Presidencies of the Council of EU Romania-Finland-Croatia, underscoring "the importance of maintaining a unitary vision at EU level, in the context of the future Croatian presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2020." In this context, he voiced the Romanian side's willingness to support the Croatian presidency of the Council of EU, reads a release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, sent to AGERPRES.The heads of the Romanian and Croatian diplomatic offices also approached several topical issues on the European agenda, with an emphasis on the enlargement policy that both states support, and the advancement of the European track of the states in the Western Balkans, the Brexit and the future multiannual financial framework, as well as the accession to Schengen and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).Minister Bogdan Aurescu underscored "the very good cooperation with Croatia in developing the Three Seas Initiative, in the advancement of the agenda of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region, whose presidency has been recently taken over by Croatia from Romania, and approached the perspective of the existing regional formats that could be supported by the two states," reads the same source.