ForMin Aurescu, Dutch counterpart Hoekstra on phone over latest security developments in the region

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu had a phone call on Thursday with his Dutch counterpart, Wopke Hoekstra, in the context of the latest security developments in the region and the "unjustified" armed military aggression of the Russian Federation on Ukraine, a press release by the relevant ministry sent to AGERPRES reads.

The two chief diplomats have had a broad exchange of opinions on the impact of the military aggression over the region's security situation, condemning in the "strongest" terms the recent actions of Russia, as a new flagrant violation of the principles of international law, in particular the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, in continuation of the reprehensible action of illegal recognition by the Russian Federation of the "independence" of the self-proclaimed separatist republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, parts of Ukraine.

"During the dialogue, the two ministers reiterated their support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, stressing the need to continue the efforts of assistance for Ukraine, as well as of providing support for increasing the resilience of partners in the region, including the Republic of Moldova. At the same time, Minister Bogdan Aurescu reiterated the need for the entire international community to sanction firmly, immediately and in a coordinated manner, Russia's actions, in response to the flagrant violation of the international law and to the unprecedented escalation of tensions in the region," the release reads.

Regarding the security situation in the Black Sea region, the two ministers reiterated the importance of further strengthening NATO's defense and deterrence posture, minister Aurescu stressing the need to strengthen, of a coherent and unitary manner, the Allied posture of deterrence and defense on the Eastern Flank, including in its south, at the Black Sea, through concrete actions at the level of the alliance, especially by accelerating the process of creating the NATO Battle Group in Romania, Agerpres.ro informs.

Minister Wopke Hoekstra appreciated Romania's "firm" responses to the current developments in Ukraine and the importance Romania has in this context and attaches to the security in the entire Black Sea region and in the Euro-Atlantic area, reaffirming the strong support for the principle of collective defense within NATO. He also agreed with the need for the EU to provide humanitarian support to partner states in the region affected by the current security crisis.