ForMin Aurescu highlights need of concrete measures to combat climate changes

The need of concrete measures, on a global level, to combat climate changes, as well as the importance of promoting multilateralism were topics Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu approached at the foreign affairs ministers' meeting of the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) format, carried out in Madrid, December 15-16.

According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE), during the intervention in the plenary meeting, the minister underscored the importance of promoting efficient multilateralism "as means to solve the common challenges" which Asia and Europe are confronted with. Bogdan Aurescu highlighted ASEM's role, which provides an informal platform of dialogue and cooperation among the states of Asia and Europe, concerning challenges such as: connectivity, trade and investment, climate changes, the fight against terrorism, migration, maritime security and cyber security."The current global challenges cannot be managed efficiently if our institutions don't adapt to the new realities and the issues on the global agenda. We must find better modalities to make the multilateral system more efficient, more transparent, more responsible and better prepared to deal with the 21st century realities. This means also accepting that reforms are needed for the preservation and even reaffirmation of the value of multilateralism aimed at reaching our priorities. And the key-word in this sense is partnership," Aurescu said.According to the MAE, the Romanian chief diplomat mentioned the need to take "concrete measures, on a global level, to combat climate changes," underscoring including the role which international law plays. Minister Bogdan Aurescu pointed out that Romania is determined to respect the commitments made under the Paris Agreement and the conferences of Katowice and Madrid. Moreover, he highlighted the strong political signal given by the most recent European Council meeting regarding the objective of reaching a neutral European Union in terms of climate changes until 2050."At the same time, he referred to the importance of combating the effects of climate changes on seas and oceans, for instance in the case of their level rise, including through international law, evoking in this respect his experience within the UN International Law Commission," the MAE also pointed out.On the sidelines of the meeting, the minister had bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Japan, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Vietnam, Kazakhstan and the Netherlands, as well as with Romanian students participating in the Model ASEM Youth conference.