 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

ForMin Aurescu: Hungary revokes measure by which Ukrainian citizens without biometric passports couldn't enter

mae.ro
Bogdan Aurescu

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, announced that, following the discussion with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, the latter informed him that Hungary had decided to revoke the previously announced measure by which Ukrainian citizens without biometric passports could not enter this country.

"I have just discussed with my counterpart, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, who informed me that following Romania's actions, the Hungarian authorities have decided to revoke the measure previously announced today by which the citizens of Ukraine without biometric passports could not enter Hungary," the head of Romanian Diplomacy wrote on Twitter on Wednesday evening.

"Thank you, Peter Szijjarto, for this decision that is in support of the Ukrainian citizens so affected by the aggression launched by Russia against Ukraine," writes Aurescu.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.